GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Davis Street in Greenfield will be closed on Wednesday.
The city announced that Davis Street from Norwood Street to Kenwood Street will be closed due to the Greenfield DPW performing a sewer line repair.
It is unknown as to when that portion of the road will reopen. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.