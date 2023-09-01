GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a section of Federal Street in Greenfield Friday morning due to a gas main issue.

According to Greenfield Police, the southbound side of Federal Street is closed from Silver Street to Cleveland Street as crew work on a gas main in the area. Southbound traffic will be diverted to Silver Street. The northbound lane remains open.

Berkshire Gas is in the area working on the incident and expect the road to be reopened by 3:00 p.m.