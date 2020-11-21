Portion of I-91 to close Sunday morning between exits 24 and 26 for construction

i-91 Sign

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Whately Police are warning drivers that a portion of the I-91 in Franklin County will close for some time Sunday morning.

The highway will be closed between Exit 24 in Whately and Exit 26 in Greenfield between 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 22. Eversource will be working on the infrastructure that crosses Interstate 91 between those exits.

According to police, if you are traveling North on I-91 you will have to use Exit 22 in Hatfield to continue North, using Routes 5 and 10.

