WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of River Road in Whately is closed Wednesday evening due to a downed power line.

The Whately Fire Department said River Road is closed near Nourse Farm until further notice. Photos shared by the department show a utility pole down over the road as well as a small fire from a broken power line in the grass.

It is unknown at this time how long it will take to make repairs and reopen the road.