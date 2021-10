COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident has closed a portion of Main Road in Colrain Thursday afternoon.

According to the Colrain Fire Department, Main Road is closed from High Street to Griswoldville Street due to a car accident involving a utility pole. A photo shared by the fire department shows a vehicle flipped upside down on the road.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until crews have cleared the area. It is unknown how long it will take crews to repair the utility pole.