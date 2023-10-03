COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 112 in Colrain will be closed for bridge repairs beginning Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), bridge repairs will take approximately four weeks located just south of the intersection of Route 112 and Call Road. Crews will be removing the concrete-wearing surface and replacing it with a polymer-modified concrete overlayment.

Detour signs will be in place for through traffic utilizing Route 2, Colrain/Shelburne Road, and Greenfield Road. Drivers should expect delays, reduce speeds, and use caution in the affected areas. All of the work is weather-dependent and subject to change without notice.

The work is completed on the bridge located just south of the intersection of Route 112 and Charlemont Road and will reopen to traffic on Wednesday.

