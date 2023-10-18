ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 2 in Erving is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Route 2 at North Street is closed in both directions. Massachusetts State Police said that the tractor-trailer rolled over.
No further information was released at this time. 22News will update as soon as additional information is released.
