GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious, head-on car crash in Greenfield on the Mohawk Trail shut down Route 2 in both directions for several hours Sunday afternoon.

According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief William Gordon, there are severe injuries as a result of the two car crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A total of five people sustained injuries, including two parents from one vehicle who were airlifted to the Baystate Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, while their two children were transported by ambulance. A fifth, unrelated person, was sent by ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

There is no word on the cause of this crash. However, police say they did find a suspicious substance in one of the vehicles. The crash is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Northwestern District Attorneys office.

