GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on Route 2 (Mohawk Trail) in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, at around 12:30 p.m., a private contractor working for MassDOT drilled into a City-owned water main on Mohawk Trail across from the entrance to Big Y.

Water service to several nearby businesses is affected, and repairs are expected to take at least four hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, traffic is being diverted while the repairs are being made.