GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Shelburne Road in Greenfield will be closed on Monday.
Shelburne Road eastbound will be closed on Monday from Woodard to Wheeler Road, according to the City of Greenfield.
The road will be closed due to the City of Greenfield’s DPW Water Division working on maintenance.
There is no word on when the road will reopen.
