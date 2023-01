WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Webber Road is closed after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon.

According to the Whately Police Department, the road is closed in the area of 61 Webber Road. The majority of power is out in West Whately and Eversource is working to make repairs to the pole.

According to the Eversource outage map, 136 residents are without power, and is estimated to be restored by 8:15 p.m.