GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be closed due to construction, which may impact traffic heading to the Franklin County Fair from Thursday to Sunday.

The 173rd Franklin County Fair takes place on Wisdom Way from Thursday, September 8th through Sunday, September 11th. A portion of Wisdom Way is closed from the Green River Cemetery to the intersection of River Street and Mill Street.

Detours will be in place however, drivers should expect delays in the area due to the fair. Traffic coming from the north will be detoured down River Street to Linwood Street to Fairview Street, back on to Wisdom Way.