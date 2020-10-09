Power restored for majority of Franklin County residents after storm

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – The vast majority of people in Franklin County have their power back, but for some, their power wasn’t restored until Friday afternoon.

That was the case on Shelburne Center Road, where they lost power right as the storm hit. The storm knocked the power line down and caused it to become tangled up in the tree limbs.

Crews had to pull out that cord from the debris and then break out the bucket truck as they worked to re-attach the lines.

Driving across the Shelburne area, a number of bucket trucks were working away, laying out new poles for power lines or clearing away any debris that still stands.

In Greenfield, about 80 people are still without power, but that’s a big drop from Thursday where it was at 500.