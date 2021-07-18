Residents evacuated from buildings in Millers Falls, electricity shut down due to flooding

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rains has caused some major flooding in the Millers Falls area of Montague Sunday morning.

According to Turners Falls Fire Department, a stream was flooded by heavy rains and the flood went through Millers Falls. The power has been shut down for most of Millers Falls in result of the flood with the possibility of it getting into residential places especially basements with electricity.

There has been one residence confirmed where water got on a switchboard. The fire department is going door to door evacuating residents in low-lying areas, meaning they are closer to the water and could be impacted by the flooding.

Certain buildings have been evacuated due to water impacting foundations but not all evacuated.