ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange firefighters fought to put out a fire on Mechanic Street Monday afternoon, asking for assistance from surrounding communities.

Around 1:25 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to Mechanic Street for a report of a fire. By 2:06 p.m. firefighters had put out all visible fires and began to check walls and ventilation for any additional fires.

Fires were found inside the walls and additional aid was requested to help. Power was also turned off to the surrounding area as crews worked to put out the fire. An additional fire crew was called from Turners Falls to provide assistance. As of 5:53 p.m., the Turners Falls Fire Department had been released from the area.

There is no word on the latest conditions of the fire at this time. 22News will continue to follow this story and provide any new updates as soon as they are available.