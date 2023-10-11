GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to over $1.7 Billion.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.73 Billion as no one has won the top prize since July 19th. The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. And while matching 6 number’s doesn’t sound so difficult, the game has daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million, the reason no one has won in months.

“Another way to look at this, is the odds are better than that of finding a snowball in a very warm climate,” said Michael Garber, Lottery Agent at Foster’s Supermarket. You may have better odds by getting struck by lightning multiple times or even correctly guessing a coinflip 28 consecutive times but that’s not stopping tons of people from coming to the store and buying those two dollar tickets hoping to get those six numbers correct.

When the lottery starts making headlines, it’s tradition for many to wait until the prize get’s to a near record amount to fork over the two dollars. Shelly Uguccioni of Colrain, tells 22News, “Like it hasn’t been won in a while and usually when it’s close to a billion that’s usually when I do it.”

And no matter the odds, millions of people across the country will be tuning in to see if their investment pays off. “I don’t care, someone has to win at some point,” added Uguccioni.

You will be able to see the winning number this evening on 22News at 11.