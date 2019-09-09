Preliminary elections in Greenfield for mayor and city council set for Tuesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield voters will set the ballot for two positions in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

The Greenfield city clerk told 22News she’s been busy preparing for Tuesday’s preliminary elections.

Greenfield is holding preliminaries for mayor and city council at-large.

Three candidates are running for mayor, after Bill Martin decided not to seek re-election.

Five candidates are running for two available city council at-large seats.

The City Clerk, Kathryn Scott, told 22News she’s been planning since April.

“In the last month, we’ve been really busy with absentee voters people coming in with questions about what’s going to be on the ballot and what offices are on the preliminary office ballot,” said Scott.

Voting will take place in the Greenfield High School gymnasium from 7AM to 8PM.

The preliminaries will decide who’s on the ballot for the elections in November.



These elections will narrow the mayoral pool from three candidates to two and city council at-large pool from five to four candidates.

We’ll bring you the results here as soon as we get them.