Preliminary elections underway in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preliminary elections are underway in Greenfield Tuesday night.

Greenfield voters are narrowing the field of candidates for three open positions. Tuesday’s preliminary elections will decide who’s on the ballot for the November 5 elections.

Three candidates are running for mayor after Bill Martin decided to not seek re-election. Five candidates are running for two at-large seats on the City Council.

One Greenfield resident, Ian Hamilton, emphasized the importance of making your vote count.

“It’s our only power and our only voice. Unless you’re going to run for office yourself you need to pick the people you want to run for you and you want the best person who represents your ideals and that’s what I’m here for,” Hamilton told 22News.

As of noon, more than 11,000 voters had cast their ballots. City Clerk Kathryn Scott told 22News they have more than 200 absentee ballots to count as well.

The polls are open at Greenfield High School until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

