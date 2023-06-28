SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – People are being asked not to spread human or pet ashes at the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls.

Wednesday, 22News spoke with the experts about the damage this can cause to the vegetation there. The organization that oversees the Bridge of Flowers says that the alkaline and salts found in human remains is very harmful to flowers and the roots.

Nydia Nowak Gallagher, expert within Mortuary Sciences, tells 22News that ashes are not biodegradable, “Putting them on the flower beds can be toxic to the plant. Cremated remains, they sit on the surface of the soil and the don’t degrade.”

Gallagher says that while scattering ashes is a meaningful way for people to remember their loved ones who have died, just be mindful of the where you’re spreading them.

She adds that you can also research alternative ways to properly spread or keep your loved one’s ashes.