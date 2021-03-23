Previously permitted burn started brush fire in Leverett, fire officials say

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments in Franklin County assisted with putting out a brush fire in Leverett Monday evening.

According to the Leverett Fire Department, the brush fire was 1 acre in size and was a rekindle from a previously issued permitted burn.

Photo: Leverett Fire Department

Photo: Leverett Fire Department

Crews received mutual aid from Shutesbury and Sunderland fire departments, along with the Montague Center and DCR.

Fire officials are reminding residents of the importance of making sure their fire is completely out before leaving the area after a permitted burn.

The Leverett Police Department also assisted.