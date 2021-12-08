Propane smell at Walmart in Orange determined

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Warwick Fire Department were called to Walmart in Orange for a report of the smell of propane inside the building.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, they were covering for fire station in Orange due to a house fire on Wheeler Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A report prompted Warwick Fire to Walmart on E Main Street in Orange for the smell of propane.

The propane issue was found with a heating unit in the area of the loading docks. The unit was shut off and a technician was called to fix the issue.

The Northfield Fire Department covered the station in Orange until crews from Warwick fire returned.