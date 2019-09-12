Leaking propane tanker truck in Shelburne controlled after rollover

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A propane tank that rolled over near Zerah Fiske Road in Shelburne caused a 1.5-mile evacuation Thursday morning.

The Shelburne Fire Department was called after the propane tanker rolled over around 9:20 a.m. Upon arrival, crews located the truck off the road leaking.

WEB VIDEO: Shelburne Fire Chief John Taylor

The driver of the tanker was not injured.

According to the fire department, the Tier 1 hazmat situation resulted in the evacuation of six homes as a precaution.

Multiple agencies including Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Police, Greenfield, Colrain, Buckland, Deerfield, Charlemont, and State Police were able to secure the leak and recover the tanker safely.

The residents evacuated were also allowed back into their homes.

Photos: Shelburne Falls propane incident