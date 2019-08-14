Protesters gather to stop loggers from cutting trees in Wendell

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Several protesters gathered at The Wendell State Forest this morning to stop loggers from cutting down trees.

The protests continued at several areas of the forest this morning demanding that The Department of Conservation and Recreation stop cutting down the trees in an 88-acre, 110-year-old oak forest.

A group of about six protesters spent nearly four hours in the forest in an effort to stop the logging and delay the cutting of the trees by standing in the way of DCR crews.

When confronted by State Police, one member of The Wendell State Forest Alliance said they chose to chose to walk out to avoid being arrested.

“We chose to walk out because we met our objectives for today and we’d like to be free to live and work another day there’s a lot more to do.” Member of the Wendell State Forest Alliance

The DCR said their logging plan that they started last year, will improve forest productivity and enhance species diversity.

Wendell Forest activists will be filing a lawsuit against the DCR for alleged violation of several state laws and regulations.

The Wendell State Forest Alliance said they will be presenting facts and evidence that they believe will prove these claims August 21 at Greenfield Superior Court.