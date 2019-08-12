Protesters urge DCR to stop logging in Wendell State Forest

WENDELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of protesters are trying to save the trees at Wendell State Forest.

Members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance are looking to stop loggers from cutting down trees at the state forest. They say enough is enough.

“Save the forest the tree’s will save us!”

“We feel like it’s really important to leave the trees intact, leave the forest intact,” said Claudia Phillips.

Phillips is part of the Wendell State Forest Alliance. She, along with other members have been outside the gates at Wendell State Forest for weeks, demanding that the Department of Conservation and Recreation stop cutting down the trees in an 88-acre, 110-year-old oak forest.

These protesters say it’s counterproductive to fighting climate change and preserving native wildlife populations.

“The older trees that they are taking out, 100-year-old oaks are the best thing we have to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and hold it in storage for storage for decades, centuries even,” said Bill Stubblefield of Wendell.

Forests still cover about 30 percent of the world’s land area, but advocates say they are disappearing at an alarming rate.

The DCR said their logging plan, which they started last year, will improve forest productivity and enhance species diversity.

Protesters however, don’t agree that it improves a forest’s health.

“Let the old oaks be, let the old oaks be.”

They want to save the trees, especially for the next generation.

“I have children and grandchildren and I’m really worried about what this earth is going to be like for them,” said Phillips.

As of Monday morning, two protesters were arrested for blocking the one of the park’s entrances.

They say that they will continue to stand in protest until something is done.