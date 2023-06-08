GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Greenfield who want to donate items to the homeless are being asked to contact the Health Department.

According to a post on Facebook by the Health Department, they have a protocol to follow for donating to the homeless. They are asking residents not to drop off anything at Days Inn.

“Please do not drop off supplies at the Days Inn, there is not enough room for storage. Please understand we have a protocol we have to follow,” posted by the Health Department on Facebook.

If you wish to donate contact the Health Department at 413-772-1404 or email the Health Director, Jennifer Hoffman at jennifer.hoffman@greenfield-ma.gov.

Massachusetts is facing a housing crisis due to the lack of affordable housing and an increase in people coming to the state. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing & Livable Communities has begun moving homeless families to hotels in western Massachusetts, including Greenfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, and Chicopee.

Last week, the City of Greenfield was informed by the state that several homeless families are being temporarily housed at a local hotel with more to come. The mayor’s office said fourteen families were being housed, and the state expects as many as fifty rooms to be occupied in the coming days.