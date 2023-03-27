GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An update on the redevelopment of the former Wilson’s Department Store in downtown Greenfield is scheduled to be provided to the community.

The former Wilson’s Department Store closed its doors in 2019, more than 130 years in business. The property, originally built in 1882, will be redeveloped into approximately 65 mixed-income rental homes and retail spaces through the relocation and expansion of Franklin Community Co-op’s (FCC) Greenfield store, Green Fields Market.

The Community Builders, in partnership with The Franklin Community Co-op, MassDevelopment, and the City of Greenfield will host a community forum on March 30th at 6 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center at 35 Pleasant Street.

“This is an opportunity for the community to meet with project stakeholders and learn how we plan to reactivate this landmark downtown building,” said TCB Development Project Manager Julia Scannell. “This will be an interactive forum, with the opportunity for the public to view and comment on our plans to bring new life to the Wilson’s building.”

According to the announcement in November, the construction project is expected to begin in 2023/2024 for the co-op and 2025/2026 for the residential space.