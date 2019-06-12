Public hearing focuses on proposal to fix Charlemont-Buckland Bridge

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A public hearing was held Tuesday night on the proposal to fix the Charlemont-Buckland Bridge over the Deerfield River.

Project coordinators discussed the proposal to replace the concrete bridge deck and the existing girders. MassDOT said the main goal of the project is to build a safe, and efficient bridge – but also minimize any traffic delays while the construction is happening.

One of the project managers told 22News that they are showing the public the unfinished design so they can get feedback along the way.

“This is an opportunity for the public to see it, and comment, and we take everyone’s comments into consideration,” Robert Antico said.

The projected cost is $9 million. The repairs are expected to begin after the summer of 2020.