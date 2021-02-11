Public input needed in decision to put barriers on Gill bridge to stop suicide

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – State leaders want to hear from you. On Thursday, there will be a discussion about putting barriers on the French King Bridge in Gill in an effort to prevent suicide.

Between 2009 and 2019, emergency services responded to 315 calls of potential suicide in relation to this bridge.

According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, physical barriers can be the most effective in preventing suicide at jumping sites, and even reduced it by as much as 86 percent when they were installed.

Rep. Susannah Whipps said, “Not only will they save lives from people who are struggling they’re going to protect our first responders. Because the terrain under the bridge is incredibly hazardous.”

Thursday’s Zoom meeting is open to the public. It will also feature members of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Pioneer Valley Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

If you or a loved one need help, we will have mental health resources available to you on our website, wwlp.com.