NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were two deadly fires in the span of one week in Franklin County, with the victim in the most recent fire tied to a criminal case that was underway in court.

The man who passed away, 47-year-old William Wiley was on trial in Franklin Superior Court on 19 charges related to alleged child sexual assaults. On Sunday night, around 50 firefighters found the single-story building fully engulfed.

The building on the property was a shop rented by Willey, whose car was parked at the property and whose body was later discovered amid the rubble. The court was in recess Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday and Jurors were expected to arrive in court again Monday for the resumption of the trial.

Assistant District Attorney Anne Yereniuk, said “This is a tragedy for everyone involved, including the victims in the case, one of whom had testified in court last week and another two and their family members who were set to testify this week.”

The fire destroyed the building where the fire started, damaged a garage nearby, and property across the street