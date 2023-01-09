GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield has made an investment to improve the downtown of the city with a public restroom.

The long-awaited standalone restroom, known as a Portland Loo, has been ordered and is expected to arrive in June. According to Portland-based manufacturer, Madden Fabrication, it is specifically designed to prevent problems that are commonly experienced in public toilets.

“For visitors, for our unhoused, for families because we all know kids and they may not have access to you know, other toilets; a store, an eating establishment, or whatever,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.

In November 2021, Mayor Wedegartner set aside $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to buy the outdoor restroom. The plan is to install it behind the former Wilson’s Department Store and the city’s Department of Public Works is already underway on prepping the installation. The bathrooms will also be next to the city’s new skate park.

“First of all, they’re very cool looking. Second of all, they’re designed primarily to discourage illicit activity, so drug use and other things,” said Mayor Wedegartner.

The facility inhibits drug use by featuring blue lighting, which makes it difficult for intravenous drug users to find a vein for injection. Other benefits Wedegartner told 22News was that it can be plumbed and it is roomy enough for a changing station.