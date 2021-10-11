Pumpkin season in full swing as Halloween approaches

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – People with a passion for pumpkins had a field day finding the pick of the crop at Western Massachusetts farm stands Monday.

If you’re big into pumpkins like the Arcomone family from Norwalk, Connecticut, a 35 pound pumpkin at Hager’s Farm Market in Shelburne was just what they’re looking for: for keeping but not for carving.

Julianne Arcomone shared her pumpkin plans with 22News, “I’m going to let this pumpkin be, it’s too beautiful to change. This pumpkin here I’m going to carve. I’m not sure of the picture yet, but we’ll be carving and probably roasting the seeds.”



Hager’s would be selling quite a few pumpkins on this Columbus Day, as families prepare for one of their favorite projects for the fast approaching Halloween season.