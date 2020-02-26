Rabid raccoon discovered in Buckland

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon found in the western Franklin County town of Buckland last week has tested positive for rabies.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Franklin County Regional Animal Control, a homeowner on Howes Road found the animal behaving strangely on his back porch last Wednesday. The animal was not reacting to dogs and was not responding to his efforts to get the animal to move along.

The animal was collected by animal control and tested for rabies. The test came back positive on Tuesday.

This is the first confirmed case of rabies in the town of Buckland this year, though there have been other cases throughout Franklin County since December.

Franklin County Regional Animal Control is urging nearby residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date with their vaccines. If you see a wild animal acting in a sickly or aggressive manner, keep a safe distance, and call the Shelburne Regional Communications Center at 413-625-8200. If you have any questions, you can call Franklin Regional Animal Control directly at 413-768-0983.