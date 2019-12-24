Rabid raccoon found in Colrain

COLRAIN, Mass (WWLP) – A raccoon that was found on a resident’s front porch in Colrain has tested positive for rabies.

According to Franklin County Regional Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon, on December 18 a resident of Wilson Hill Road in Colrain called about a raccoon that was living under his porch.

Dragon said the resident described the raccoon as disoriented and was non-reactive to dogs and the homeowner when he tried to move him.

The raccoon was then taken to the Massachusetts State Laboratory. Franklin County Regional Animal Control received information on Monday that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

There are no known exposures to any people or animals, according to Dragon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to make sure their pets are up to date with their rabies vaccines.

If you did or believe you may have had contact with a raccoon in the area of Wilson Hill Road between December 8 and December 18, you are asked to contact Franklin County Regional Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon at 413-768-0983 or kdragon@fcso-ma.us.