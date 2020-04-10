Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking cats in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon that attacked a resident’s cats in Shelburne on Monday has tested positive for rabies.

According to Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident from the Taylor Road and Hawks Road area called animal control officials to report that a raccoon had attacked her cats on April 6.

Officials from the Franklin County Regional Animal Control took the raccoon and submitted it to the state lab for testing. On Thursday, the test results came back positive for rabies. Officer Dragon said this is the first confirmed case of rabies in Shelburne this year, but there have been other cases reported throughout Franklin County.

Pet owners are urged to make sure their pets are up to date with their rabies vaccines by checking with their veterinarian. Residents are also being warned to not approach any wildlife, especially if it’s acting in a sickly or aggressive fashion.

Residents should stay far away from the animal and report any sightings to the numbers provided below.

If you locate an animal acting in a sickly or aggressive fashion please contact the Shelburne Regional Communications Center at 413-625- 8200. If you have general questions please reach out to Franklin County Regional Animal Control directly at 413-768-0983 or by email at kdragon@fcso-ma.us.