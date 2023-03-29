CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon located in Conway has tested positive for rabies, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Franklin County Regional Animal Control was called by a resident of Conway claiming they saw a raccoon that was acting unnaturally near the center of town on Main Street. The animal control captured the raccoon and it was sent to a Massachusetts State Laboratory for testing.

Results came back on Tuesday stating that the raccoon had tested positive for rabies. Residents are urged to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines.

If you see any wildlife acting sickly or aggressive, you should report it to your local animal control.