MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague’s most popular races have been canceled for this Sunday, September 17th.

According to the Montague Soapbox website, it was the first time in the history of the Montague Soapbox Races that there were not enough racers registered by the deadline.

In preparation for next year, the committee has already begun planning, and an announcement will be made early in 2024.

