Rachel’s Table expanding food rescue program

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table, a western Massachusetts food rescue program, is expanding even more into Franklin county.

After starting their expansion this past summer, Rachel’s Table announced that they’re teaming up with several local businesses and organizations in Franklin county to help get food to those in need.

They’ll get unused food from Rise Above Bakery in Greenfield and BJ’s and delivering it to agencies who can donate it to those who are food insecure.

With more than 200 volunteers, this summer they added three new Franklin county drivers, a dispatcher and three new food donors to their roster in the county.

One of those donors, Rise Above Bakery, contacted Rachel’s Table after wanting to find a better way to get rid of the leftover food that they sometimes have at the end of the day. They give Rachel’s Table a list of items they’re giving the organization the day before so they know what they’re getting.

Rachel’s Table also works with the Franklin county community meals program to distribute food.