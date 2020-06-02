Rachel’s Table, Meal Train of Franklin County to deliver meals to nursing homes all month

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table partnered with the Meal Train of Franklin County in efforts to feed the frontline healthcare workers at four nursing homes in Franklin County.

Beginning Tuesday, the program will work to deliver meals through the Feeding the Front Lines campaign to the following nursing homes:

Poet’s Seat

Charlene Manor

Farren Care Center

Buckley Health Care Centers

They receive food donations from several restaurants including Applebees and Magpie Woodfired Pizzeria.

Jodi Falk, Director of Rachel’s Table, told 22News, “As a food rescue program, we are feeding people in Franklin County and Hampshire County, we can feed them. We discovered meal train, that was doing that up here in Franklin County, we partnered with them. We decided a way to say thank you is through food. Saying we care, we sustain you because you sustain us.”

Rachel’s Table and Franklin County Meal Train are looking to be able serve 12 days of meals over the month of June.

You can help Rachel’s Table by donating to help feed frontline workers.