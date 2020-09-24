Rachel’s Table providing milk to families in need across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Thousands of dollars worth of milk is being poured into hunger relief efforts across western Massachusetts.

Rachel’s Table, a food rescue program, received a $25,000 grant from the COVID-19 Response fund. Now, they’re teaming up with New England Dairy to use $10,000 of that grant to give out milk to those in need.

On Thursday, the Center for Self-Reliance in Greenfield was one of the agencies that received dozens of half gallons of milk.

Justin Costa, program coordinator at the center, told 22News, “Perishable items like produce, dairy, and meat items are items families we are always looking for, so to be able to secure a large milk donation is awesome for us.”

Three more agencies in Springfield will be receiving milk donations Friday.