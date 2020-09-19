Rachel’s Table thanks volunteer for efforts to help feed families in need

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout western Massachusetts, many dozens of volunteers help Rachel’s Table to provide food for families in need.

Friday, this program of the Western Massachusetts Jewish Federation thanked each volunteer personally.

Jodi Falk of Rachel’s Table traveled to the Franklin county town of Conway to personally thank Juliana Merullo for her volunteering efforts. The gift included a bag filled with sanitizer and masks along with a lawn sign acknowledging Juliana’s support for the work of Rachel’s Table.

Merullo told 22News that she knows that she recognizes the important work that Rachel’s Table provides to families in need, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know how difficult it is in a Pandemic. Me and my family have enough food, I know there are a lot of families that don’t have that,” said Merullo.

Juliana is one of the 180 Rachel’s Table volunteers without whose commitment Rachel’s table would not have been able to do so much good work helping fight hunger in the community since 1992.

The volunteers deliver rescued food from supermarkets and restaurants and deliver that food to the 53 local agencies helping the hungry and homeless.