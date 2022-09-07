GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents are protesting Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision to re-instate Police Chief Robert Haigh.

A protest will take place at 5 p.m. in Court Square. Mayor Wedegartner told the Greenfield City Council Police Chief Haigh was on leave due to a conversation he had in the Hampshire Superior Court House parking lot in April, and not the civil lawsuit filed against the police department alleging discrimination against a retired police officer.

That investigation started as a special jury found the Police Department had racially discriminated against their only black employee.

As Chief Haigh was on paid administrative leave, the Greenfield Police Department faced budget cuts. Chief Haigh is back at work after an investigation found no credible evidence he had violated city policy.

Now, Haigh writes he is eager to get back to work. “Though there have been some setbacks in recent months, we are steadfast in our desire to build and enhance positive relationships in the community we serve,” Haigh said in a statement.

The Mayor’s office said Chief Haigh cooperated with the investigation fully, however the other party and his legal counsel declined to participate in the investigation.