GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two years after George Floyd’s death, community members gathered for a vigil for racial justice.

Many gathered in Greenfield to increase awareness of police brutality. In a public display for change, the people of Franklin county gathered in for a standout.

Jenny Bender, a resident of Franklin county said, “After Floyd’s murder there was a huge coming out and coming together. It’s really important that we keep coming together and that we hold systems especially accountable.”

The life of George Floyd and the movement for racial justice were celebrated with music, children’s activities, and Bomba lessons.