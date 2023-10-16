COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile speed trailer that was set up on Shelburne Line Road in Colrain was allegedly pushed down an embankment.

On Sunday afternoon the Colrain police reported that the radar detection unit that was put in place on Shelburne Line Road on Friday had been damaged after being found pushed over the embankment. A member of the highway department volunteered to retrieve the unit with the town’s backhoe.

Due to the damage, the speed trailer will be out of service for repairs. It was originally purchased in 2016 by the town for $10,000 and is used to educate drivers on their speeds.

Last month, Colrain police said that areas that are thickly settled with houses are 25 mph, and in areas with little to no houses the speed limit is 40 mph per state statute.