Rainy Halloween forecast impacting local candy sales

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s going to be a rainy Halloween, which may mean fewer trick-or-treaters. But it’s not all bad news for candy sales.

Local stores told us candy sales have been pretty steady despite the chance of rain bringing fewer trick-or-treaters.

“It’s been going great. I think what happens is the parents come and buy it a little early and then they eat it at home so they have to restock again,” Foster’s Super Market President, Matthew Deane, told 22News.

Deane said he doesn’t think Greenfield will reschedule trick-or-treating like towns such as Orange have done. But he did say the Halloween forecast has impacted how much candy people are buying.

“I think like today’s been a little slower on it than earlier in the week. So I think people are kinda looking at the weather and saying yeah I might not get that many kids,” he said.

We saw one woman buying Halloween candy who said it’s a rain-or-shine holiday for her.

“Kids need to have something to show that we’re all glad that they dress up and that their parents come out and everything,” Judith Maloney of Greenfield said.

She said she hopes the rain doesn’t stop any trick-or-treaters from coming. “I’m ready and if they don’t get it then I eat it,” she told 22News.

Something many people will do once Halloween candy goes on sale on November 1. Deane said he cuts the price of his Halloween candy in half the next day.