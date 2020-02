ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School students will not be going to class Wednesday, due to a furnace issue.

District Superintendent Tari Thomas told 22News the high school will be shut down due to a furnace failure. This will not affect other schools in the area.

Located in Orange, Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School serves students from New Salem, Orange, Petersham, and Wendell.