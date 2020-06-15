Ramp closure scheduled on I-91 southbound in Greenfield Tuesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ramp closure is scheduled to take place on I-91 southbound in Greenfield Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, the closure of the ramp will start from Route 2 westbound to I-91 southbound for paving. The roads will be worked on from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Detours in place will guide traffic to take I-91 northbound to Exit 28B in Bernardston. Drivers will then be directed to continue on Route 10 to merge onto I-91 southbound. Additional signs and law enforcement will be in the area to help direct.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and slow down near the construction area.

MAP: Route 2 in Greenfield going onto I-91 southbound