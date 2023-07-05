MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife has recently discovered a rare caterpillar at the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area (WMA), a good sign for the species’ population.

A frosted elfin caterpillar, designated as a ‘Special Concerns’ species on the Massachusetts endangered list, was found at the Montague Plains WMA. The caterpillars previously have only been found in two dozen designated sites in Massachusetts. The caterpillar found in Montague was approximately one mile away from the nearest known population, meaning the species is slowly restoring.

Frosted elfin caterpillar rarely leave their habitat that the previous generation occupied. MassWildlife credits the increase in sundial lupine population and the restoration of wildlife habitat in Montague for the recent discovery. The caterpillars only lay their eggs on lupine and wild indigo plants.

Frosted elfin caterpillar (Credit: MassWildlife)

The frosted elfin is a small, non-migratory butterfly that are dark gray brown in color. Their life cycle lasts only one year. Adults emerge and lay eggs in the spring. The larvae hatch by late July and consume the lupine plant for several weeks before they begin to pupate and spend the winter as a cocoon.

Montague Plains WMA is the largest inland pine barrens habitat in Massachusetts. The area was acquired by MassWildlife in 1999 and has been on the road of habitat recovery since then. What was once just a 1/4-acre of lupine plants, the species has now been expanded to nearly 20 acres.

“The unique barrens habitat at Montague Plains WMA is considered regionally and globally rare, making our restoration efforts at this site especially important for rare animals and plants that require this special habitat type,” says Brian Hawthorne, MassWildlife’s Habitat Program Manager. “It is incredibly rewarding to see decades of effort paying off to benefit this threatened butterfly.”

Sundial Lupine (Credit: MassWildlife)

Biological surveys in the area say the restoration of the Montague Plans WMA are working. Birds like the whip-poor-will, eastern towhee, prairie warbler, American woodcock, and ruffed grouse now call the area home. Other species such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear also roam the area for the plentiful sources of food available.