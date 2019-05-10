Recovery coaches share experiences, advice at listening session in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Recovery Coach Commission held a listening session in Greenfield Thursday night.

Recovery Coaches work with people struggling with addiction. The governor formed the commission last year to make recommendations to the state on training for recovery coaches, and how they should be certified.

People shared their experiences with the commission Thursday night to help inform their recommendations.

22News spoke with Lynn Ferro from the Northampton recovery center as she voiced her thoughts and recommendations on coaches. Ferro told 22News, “Coaches need to be reimbursed better. And they need tremendous support from supervisors.”

The commission is comprised of state lawmakers, addiction recovery specialists, and people in the healthcare industry.

