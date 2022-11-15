GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Massachusetts can no longer throw away textiles and mattresses in waste disposal.

On November 1st, Massachusetts is prohibiting items such as clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products from being thrown in the trash at landfills and incinerators to help put them into the hands of those in need and recycle their fibers into other products.

The Greenfield Police Department added collection bins for recycling textile items at their headquarters located at 321 High St. The bins are managed by Planet Aid, who will service them as needed. You can also schedule a bulk pick-up by calling Planet Aid at 888-893-0648.

Donations dropped off are for textiles that are able to fit inside the bins. Trash dumped inside or items left outside will be investigated by the police as illegal dumping. Large items such as mattresses can be recycled at the Greenfield DPW transfer station.

Visit Beyond the Bin for additional locations where you can drop off unwanted clothing, shoes, and other textiles for donation to organizations that will resell, reuse, recycle or repurpose them.