Red carpet premiere at Turner Falls “The Secret of Sinchanee”

MONTAGUE Mass. (WWLP) – On October 9th, the red carpet is being rolled out for the film The Secret of Sinchanee (2021), a locally filmed paranormal thriller at Shea Theater in Turner Falls.

This film is written, directed and produced by Steven Grayhm, the executive producer of The Dallas Buyers Club. Grayhm will be hosting the red carpet premiere at the theater this Saturday.

This film is set after the untimely death of the Protagonist, Will Stark (Steven Grayhm), father. Stark is an industrial tow truck driver who suffers from insomnia, and returns to his childhood home only to discover that a paranormal presence has been living in the house and haunting the sacred land it was built on.

Grayhm, stars opposite Green Beret and ex-NFL’er Nate Boyer (Mayans MC) and Tamara Austin (The Walking Dead), who play Boston homicide detectives lured to a small-town after the disappearance of a single mother. The Secret of Sinchanee (2021) also stars breakout Netflix child star Laila Lockhart Kraner (Gabby’s Dollhouse), Jacob Schick (American Sniper, A Star Is Born), and Rudy Reyes (Generation Kill).

The film features a start studded cast and also displays shots from different areas of Massachusetts.

“This was truly a family affair. My character in the film works at Rose Ledge Towing in Erving, which is owned and operated by my father-in-law. We also shot scenes Greenfield, Northampton and downtown Turners Falls at the Black Cow Burger Bar, which is run by my mother-in-law.” Grayhm continues, “I also want to thank the Franklin County PD for all of their help! I am just thrilled to bring this hauntingly beautiful film back to my wife’s hometown where we were married and share it with everyone before it’s released worldwide!”.

The film has already received high praise on the international film festival circuit; it was chosen as an Official Selection at this year’s Boston Film Festival and will also make its UK premiere at the 2021 Raindance Film Festival in London, England.

If you want to be the first to see this critically acclaimed, award-winning thriller locally shot in and around Turners Falls and Erving, come to Shea Theater; seating is limited. Spend your night mingling with the stars of the film and stick around afterwards for the cast Q&A. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness.

Tickets are set at $20m this includes a complimentary popcorn, screening and cast Q&A! Get your tickets online now via the Shea Theater’s website.

Those interested in the event must adhere to the theater’s Covid-19 guidelines. Indoor events at the Shea Theater are only open to fully vaccinated individuals. Any ticket purchased by a non-vaccinated patron or guest not yet comfortable returning to the theater will be refunded without question.